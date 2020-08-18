FLOTD is Ashley from Union Grove
Occupation? A Fire Department and 1175
Relationship status? Single with 2 spawn daughters
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Chevelle
Hobbies? Extreme couponing
Favorite position? Which ever position that makes your hand still reachable on my neck.
Cocktails with a celebrity? Corey Taylor
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? War of Worlds
What’s a weird fact you know? I moved to Wisconsin from Chicago and learned you Wisconsinites sure do love fish fries
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Inside Disney World
Give us a backhanded compliment… You f*ckin sh*theads are the best
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? My obnoxious laugh
Turn ons? Good hygiene, honesty, sense of humor
Turn offs? Bad hygiene, slobs, liars.