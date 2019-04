FLOTD is Ashley from Island Lake

Occupation? Stay at home mom

Relationship status? Married + 3 kids

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Bad Wolves

Hobbies? Gamer

Cocktail of choice? I would rather be high

Favorite position? Doggy

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Been to Europe

Turn ons? Spanking and biting

Turn offs? Smelly people

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie; K Tom