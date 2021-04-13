FLOTD is Anthony from Racine
FLOTD is Anthony from Racine!
Occupation? Registered Nurse at a Skilled Nursing Facility in South Milwaukee
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Pop evil, Five finger death punch and royal bliss
Hobbies? bicycle riding, gardening, canning, concerts, cooking, the beach, outside bars, being with my friends, I make really good chocolate brownies.
Favorite position? Any, haha
Cocktails with a celebrity? Paul Stanley, Aaron Lewis, Stevie Nicks and Brent Smith from Shinedown
Favorite food? Tacos, teriyaki chicken and cheeseburgers with extra pickles
Favorite movie? Halloween
What’s a weird fact you know? The maximum depth of Lake Michigan is 923′ deep and it’s width is over 118 miles at it’s widest point.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Ireland, or at least snow bird someplace warm during winter
Most embarrassing moment? tripping while wearing crocs at work
ALL TIME favorite song? Ring of Fire/Def Leppard, Queen, we are the champions, Pop Evil- Be Legendary
Turn ons? Good kissers, smelling good, someone who can have a good conversation
Turn offs? cigarettes, dishonesty, flakey people