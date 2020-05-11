FLOTD is Anne from Racine
Occupation? Jimmy Johns – delivery driver
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Bullet for my Valentine and Silversun Pickups
Hobbies? Concerts, gardening, outdoors, family
Favorite position? 3rd base baby!
Cocktails with a celebrity? Alton Brown
Favorite food? Fudge swirl ice cream… 420 baby
Favorite 90’s song? Enjoy the Silence – Depeche Mode
Most embarrassing moment? Locked myself in my own locker when I was 5, and peed my pants because I couldn’t get out
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? 1 night stand
Turn ons? Rock music, rainy summer nights
Turn offs? Smart asses
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie