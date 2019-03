FLOTD is Angela from McHenry!

Occupation? Aptar

Relationship status? Soon to be engaged

Kids? One 22-year-old daughter

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Kid Rock, NIN, Motley Crue,

Hobbies? Concerts are my ultimate high – Peace, Love and Rock N Roll

Favorite position? Missionary or on top

Cocktail of choice? Vodka + Lemonade

Turn ons? Eyes… and Kid Rock

Turn offs? Assholes and overweight people

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie; K No one