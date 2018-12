FLOTD is Andy from Wheeling

Occupation? American Academy of Gymnastics

Relationship status? Happily married

Hobbies? Full contact foam sword fighting

Favorite band? Breaking Ben

Cocktail of choice? Spiced rum and hot apple cider

Fav curse word? Bitch pudding

Turn offs? Children’s birthday parties

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie and K Tom