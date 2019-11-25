FLOTD is Andrew from Gurnee
FLOTD is Andrew from Gurnee! AKA, the face of 95 WIIL Rock
Occupation? 95 WIIL Rock / Alpha Media
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Asking Alexandria
Hobbies? Drumming, writing and exercising
Favorite position? The one where it’s not just me
Cocktails with a celebrity? Harrison Ford
Favorite food? Ramen
Most embarrassing moment? Doing this as an employee of this station
Craziest thing thing you’ve ever done? Going skinny dipping and splitting my toe open
Turn ons? Glasses and making me laugh
Turn offs? Being rude to wait staff or anyone in the serving industry
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Don’t know if i can answer this… BUT my buddy Aaron says F Emily; M Tom and K Eddie