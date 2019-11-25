      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Andrew from Gurnee

Nov 25, 2019 @ 8:10am

FLOTD is Andrew from Gurnee! AKA, the face of 95 WIIL Rock

Occupation? 95 WIIL Rock / Alpha Media
Relationship status? Single 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Asking Alexandria 
Hobbies? Drumming, writing and exercising
Favorite position? The one where it’s not just me
Cocktails with a celebrity? Harrison Ford
Favorite food? Ramen
Most embarrassing moment? Doing this as an employee of this station
Craziest thing thing you’ve ever done? Going skinny dipping and splitting my toe open
Turn ons? Glasses and making me laugh 
Turn offs? Being rude to wait staff or anyone in the serving industry
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Don’t know if i can answer this… BUT my buddy Aaron says F Emily; M Tom and K Eddie

