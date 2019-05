FLOTD is Andi from Crystal Lake

Occupation? Ulta Beauty

Relationship status? Taken

Hobbies? Useless trivia knowledge

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Van Halen

Cocktail of choice? Whiskey

Favorite curse word? B*tch t*ts

Turn ons? Cooking, a good butt, nice smile

Turn offs? Being a total dick

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie