FLOTD is Amy from Lake Zurich

FLOTD is Amy from Lake Zurich

Relationship status? Single, baby
Hobbies? Hockey, camping, boating and biking
Fav band? The Pretty Reckless
Fav position? Batting cleanup…  you mean baseball, right?
Favorite cocktail? Absolut and Monster

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

#Midnightallica 10 o’clock Rock Block Lady Gaga “Sings” Disturbed In Parody “A Star Is Born” Clip #Midnightallica You Wouldn’t Skip the First Course of a Meal! Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten Calls Green Day “Turgid” “Coat Hangers”
Comments