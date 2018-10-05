FLOTD is Amy from Lake Zurich FLOTD is Amy from Lake Zurich Relationship status? Single, baby Hobbies? Hockey, camping, boating and biking Fav band? The Pretty Reckless Fav position? Batting cleanup… you mean baseball, right? Favorite cocktail? Absolut and Monster SHARE RELATED CONTENT #Midnightallica 10 o’clock Rock Block Lady Gaga “Sings” Disturbed In Parody “A Star Is Born” Clip #Midnightallica You Wouldn’t Skip the First Course of a Meal! Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten Calls Green Day “Turgid” “Coat Hangers”