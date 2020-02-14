FLOTD is Amy from Johnsburg
Occupation? Hairstylist
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment
Hobbies? Tattoos, motorcycles
Favorite position? The leapfrog
Cocktails with a celebrity? Vodka martinis with Chris Farley
Favorite food? Steak
Favorite 90’s song? Spice girls- if you want to be my lover (don’t judge lol)
Most embarrassing moment? Sh*tting myself on a first date
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Bunker jumping
Turn ons? Sense of humor, nice smile, eyes, beards
Turn offs? Narcissists
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie (sorry Eddie!)