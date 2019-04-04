FLOTD is Amy from Bartlett

Occupation? Rush, respiratory therapist

Relationship status? Single as they come

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown or Sevendust

Hobbies? Tattoos, fishing, kayaking, hiking and concerts… lots of concerts

Favorite position? I enjoy them all

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Crowd surfed in a tank top… with no bra

Turn ons? Good sense of humor, tall, tattoos, double points for a beard

Turn offs? Lazy asshats with egos bigger than their peens

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; KEEP Tom!