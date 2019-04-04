FLOTD is Amy from Bartlett

FLOTD is Amy from Bartlett

Occupation? Rush, respiratory therapist 
Relationship status? Single as they come
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown or Sevendust 
Hobbies? Tattoos, fishing, kayaking, hiking and concerts… lots of concerts 
Favorite position? I enjoy them all 
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Crowd surfed in a tank top… with no bra
Turn ons? Good sense of humor, tall, tattoos, double points for a beard
Turn offs? Lazy asshats with egos bigger than their peens 
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; KEEP Tom!

