Jul 10, 2020 @ 7:56am

FLOTD is Amber from Ingleside!

Occupation? Middle School in the Listening Area
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Ghost, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold
Hobbies? Pole Fitness, DnD, Being a Detective (playing mystery themed games), Writing, Reading,
Favorite position? The boss;)
Cocktails with a celebrity? Long Island with Lady Gaga
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? Anything by Britney Spears
Most embarrassing moment? As a teacher it’s a little hard to really get embarrassed because you put yourself out there pretty much every day…um it can get a little awkward when I see old students outside of school, I guess.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Turn ons? Someone with a sense of humor, intelligent, and kind of geeky, but not in a pretentious or “you need to be able to understand theoretical physics to understand Rick and Morty” sort of way.
Turn offs? Pretentious, Pompous, Argumentative
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie

