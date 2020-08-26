      Breaking News
Aug 26, 2020 @ 9:44am

FLOTD is Amber from Elk Grove Village!

Occupation? Chicago Custom Foods
Relationship status? Single 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Killswitch Engage
Hobbies? Riding my motorcycle, gun range, & working out
Favorite position? All of them
Cocktails with a celebrity? Robin Williams
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite movie? John Wicks
What’s a weird fact you know? The great pyramid has 8 sides not 4…
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? A house in the Mountains or Tennessee
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? You all are the smartest idiots I listen to
ALL TIME favorite song? Too many
Turn ons? Being a Gentleman
Turn offs? Snowboating 

