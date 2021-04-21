FLOTD is Amber, Emily’s Potential Fill-in
FLOTD is Amber, AKA Tineenilla!
Occupation? SAHM Owner of TinyNilla productions
Relationship status? Happily married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment, Shinedown
Hobbies? Making memes, creating content, artsy, music, poetry
Favorite position? 69
Cocktails with a celebrity? Maria Brink
Favorite food? Watermelon and coffee
Favorite movie? Dirty Dancing and Dazed and Confused
What’s a weird fact you know?
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? California
Most embarrassing moment? Too many to count
ALL TIME favorite song?
Turn ons? Humor and intelligence
Turn offs? Douchebags