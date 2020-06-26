FLOTD is Alex from Maple Park
Occupation? Dixon brass
Relationship status? Girlfriend
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Korn forever
Hobbies? Cutting my hands on sharp machinery
Favorite position? Brexit (It’s when you promise to pull out but you don’t) ba dun tis
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jack black and RumChata
Favorite food? Taco pizza
Most embarrassing moment? When bluetooth headsets came out I ended up talking back to people who where talking through their headsets a lot.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? My ex
Turn ons? Touchy cuddles and sharknado
Turn offs? Trump
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? feeling eddies raps, moved by toms perseverance, and taken away by E