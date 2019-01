FLOTD is Alanna from McHenry

Relationship status? Engaged + two monsters

Occupation? School Supply Solutions

Hobbies? Airsofting

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Trapt

Cocktail of choice? Long island iced tea

Fav position? Doggy

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Sky diving

Turn ons? Muscular arms

Turn offs? Smelly feet

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie