FLOTD is Adeeb “Eddy” from Milwaukee!

Occupation? St. Luke’s Hospital

Relationship status? Single AF

Hobbies? Comic books, hiking, soccer, getting told I look like a dad

Favorite position? On the bed… sleeping

Cocktail of choice? Kiddie cocktail (don’t drink)

Fav curse word? Mother Fucker

Turn ons? Dark hair and blue eyes

Turn offs? Smokers and assholes