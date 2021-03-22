FLOTD from Kelly from Twin Lakes
FLOTD from Kelly from Twin Lakes!
Occupation? Stay at home Mama bear
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment
Hobbies? I am a stay at home mom so… none
Favorite position? From the back
Cocktails with a celebrity? Wine with Jared Leto
Favorite food? Comfort food anything meat and mashed potatoes
Most embarrassing moment? Passed gas at Dave and Busters and waitresses were walking in it and they warned the other employees not to walk near me
ALL TIME favorite song? Zombie by the Cranberries
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Did it on the roof of the Marriott hotel in Chicago
Turn ons? Great laugh, sense of humor, tattoos, beautiful smile
Turn offs? Bad breath, long finger nails, guys that try wayyy to hard to impress that they make up stuff and you find out later it was a lie