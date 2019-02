Credit: Jason Swarr

Five Finger Death Punch is halfway to a dozen number-one singles.

The band’s latest track, “When the Seasons Change,” has topped the Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, giving the Las Vegas metallers a total of six number-ones on the tally.

Previous Five Finger singles that reached the peak of Mainstream Rock Songs include “Coming Down,” “Battle Born,” “Lift Me Up” feat. Rob Halford, “Wash It All Away” and “Sham Pain.”

“When the Seasons Change” is a single off FFDP’s latest album, 2018’s And Justice for None.

Five Finger Death Punch will play a batch of North American headlining dates behind And Justice for None in July. They’re also playing a few festivals this summer, including Rock USA and Rock Fest in Wisconsin and Ohio’s INKcarceration.

