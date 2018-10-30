Fight The Fury, Featuring Skillet’s John Cooper, Premieres “My Demons” Video

Fight the FurySkillet bassist/vocalist John Cooper‘s new side project has premiered the video for “My Demons,” a track from the group’s debut EP, Still Breathing. The dark clip is streaming now via Billboard.com.

In the video, the band, which also features Skillet guitarist Seth Morrison, rocks out in a forest while Cooper is haunted by gas mask-wearing figure called The Wanderer.

“He depicts the way that I see myself going through life,” Cooper tells Billboard. “It’s a little post-apocalyptic, I guess, the feeling of going through the struggle of life — still surviving but also still searching. That’s kind of what The Wanderer is to me.”

Still Breathing is out now!  Fight The Fury will be in Studio East Friday night at 6pm for an album release party.  Watch it live at 95wiilrock.com!

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FLOTD is Nikki from Grayslake #Midnightallica 10 o’clock Rock Block Avatar Announces Kickstarter Campaign To Fund “Avatar Country” Film 420 Hit of the Day – Basement – Disconnect Fight The Fury Album Release Party!
Comments