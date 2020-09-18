FDOTD – Sugar Bear

Name?
Sugar Bear
Hometown?
Northeast IL, looking for my forever family at mlgsdr.com
Breed?
German Shepherd Dog
Favorite Activity?
Playing with my Foster siblings
Favorite trick to do?
Looking cute
Least favorite trick to do?
Not looking cute
Most embarrassing moment?
Trying to figure out how to get on the bed
Favorite person?
My future family!
Favorite food?
Bones
Favorite thing to chew on?
My foster sister Daisy
Should dogs wear costumes?
If they’re cute
Favorite costume?
Sweater
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
My foster Daddy’s man cave
Favorite command to ignore?
Be quiet
Celebrity Dog Crush?
White Fang
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m not that type of girl
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
I am!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE