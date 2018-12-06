Feel-Good Hit Of The Holidays: Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Christmas Single

Credit: Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age will be spreading holiday cheer with a limited edition Christmas single.

The release will feature a rendition of “Silent Night” recorded by frontman Josh Homme and Australian blues guitarist C.W. Stoneking, backed by a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” aka “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” by Homme, his wife and Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle, and their “three merry-making elves,” presumably referring to the couple’s children.

Both songs will be available digitally on December 7, and on a seven-inch vinyl single December 14.

Proceeds from sales of the single will be donated to Homme’s Sweet Stuff Foundation, which helps members of the music community battling illness and disability, and the Australian charity Support Act.

