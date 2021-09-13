FDOTD – Ziva

Name?
Ziva
Hometown?
Fox Lake
Breed?
German Shepard
Favorite Activity?
Catching Bouncy Balls
Favorite trick to do?
Shake paws
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling down the stairs
Favorite person?
My mommy
Favorite food?
Chicken, eggs and ground Turkey
Favorite thing to chew on?
The limp bodies of my stuffed enemies
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None. I tear them off
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Living room carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop barking
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None. I hate every dog equally
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m too old for that
Sleep with humans?
My mom( if she’d let me)
Who’s a good dog?
Me. Duh!
Best Dog Movie?
Cujo
