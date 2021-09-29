FDOTD – Zipper

Name?
Zipper
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Pitbull
Favorite Activity?
Going for walks
Favorite trick to do?
Give high fives
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Farting – I look at my ass in disgust and then leave the room
Favorite person?
My Mama
Favorite food?
French fries, ham, ice cream, pop tarts
Favorite thing to chew on?
Knuckle bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
If they don’t seem to mind it
Favorite costume?
Superman
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
When mom forgets a baggie on our walks I love pooping in neighbors yards!
Favorite command to ignore?
Get inside
What do you like to hump the most?
Smaller friends
Sleep with humans?
Yes! Every night
Who’s a good dog?
Me….I hope it’s me!
Best Dog Movie?
Secret Life of Pets
