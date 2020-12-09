FDOTD – Ziggy & Rosie

Name?
Ziggy & Rosie
Hometown?
Spring Grove
Breed?
Ziggy-pit/lab/boxer mix. Rosie- Cane Corso
Favorite Activity?
Chasing balls, chipmunks and killing snakes then rolling in them
Favorite trick to do?
Give both our paws at the same time like a foot team
Favorite person?
Our mom….DUH!!!
Favorite food?
Everything. We are notnpicky
Should dogs wear costumes?
Depends on how stupid we look….
Favorite costume?
Our Blackhawks bandanas!!!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Rosie likes to poop right at the bottom of the porch steps. Then laughs when her dad steps in it
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassie and Rin Tin Tin
Sleep with humans?
Yes…even though they say we’re too big
Who’s a good dog?
OBVIOUSLY us because our mom thinks we should be the dogs of the day on her favorite morning show!!
