FDOTD – Zeus

Name?
Zeus
Hometown?
Winthrop Harbor
Breed?
Min Pin mix
Favorite Activity?
Watching the door waiting for mama to come back. Getting treats and chillin with us at the workplace.
Favorite trick to do?
Sitting pretty for treats.
Least favorite trick to do?
Share anything with other dogs.
Favorite person?
Mama Tina
Favorite food?
People food.
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes!
Favorite costume?
Sherlock Holmes.
Favorite command to ignore?
Up up.
Sleep with humans?
Yes.
Who’s a good dog?
Zeus!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE