FDOTD – Zeus

Name?
Zeus
Hometown?
Wonder Lake
Breed?
Husky, German shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Being outside and eating everything
Favorite trick to do?
Keep away
Least favorite trick to do?
Drop it
Most embarrassing moment?
I ran after my toy and tripped over my feet and did a cartwheel into my bed
Favorite person?
My dad
Favorite food?
What ever is on the floor
Favorite thing to chew on?
Blue dinosaur
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Right in front or the door
Favorite command to ignore?
Get out
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m not old enough
Sleep with humans?
He has his own bed
