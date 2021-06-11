FDOTD – Zena

Name?
Zena
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Black mouth curr
Favorite Activity?
Chewing on Mom
Favorite trick to do?
Giving hugs
Least favorite trick to do?
Listen
Most embarrassing moment?
Caught eating the comforter
Favorite person?
Me
Favorite food?
Pizza and fries
Favorite thing to chew on?
Mom
Should dogs wear costumes?
Me and Dad say no
Favorite costume?
Bitch please
Favorite command to ignore?
Any and all
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Any dog on tv
What do you like to hump the most?
Again Bitch please
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
Again
