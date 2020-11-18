FDOTD – Zen

|Name?
|Zen
|Hometown?
|Pleasant Prairie
|Breed?
|Min Pin, Doxy
|Favorite Activity?
|Hiking to Waterfalls!
|Favorite trick to do?
|Climbing
|Least favorite trick to do?
|Walking in water/swimming
|Most embarrassing moment?
|Jumping on to the bed and missing it
|Favorite person?
|Christine
|Favorite food?
|Popcorn
|Favorite thing to chew on?
|Bullysticks
|Should dogs wear costumes?
|F* No. Dogs should wear no clothes
|Favorite costume?
|I will destroy you if you try to put it on me
|Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
|In the corner in moms room.
|Favorite command to ignore?
|Leave it….come on I want to sniff
|Celebrity Dog Crush?
|n/a
|What do you like to hump the most?
|my long tiger
|Sleep with humans?
|Duh, where else would I sleep??? Curled up on moms pillow.
|Who’s a good dog?
|Me! Follow me on Facebook: ZenAdventures Follow my inta: adventureszen