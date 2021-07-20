FDOTD – Zen

Name?
Zen
Hometown?
Pleasant Prairie
Breed?
Min Pin, Doxy
Favorite Activity?
Hiking to Waterfalls!
Favorite trick to do?
Climbing
Least favorite trick to do?
Walking in water/swimming
Most embarrassing moment?
Jumping on to the bed and missing it
Favorite person?
Christine
Favorite food?
Popcorn
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bullysticks
Should dogs wear costumes?
F* No. Dogs should wear no clothes
Favorite costume?
I will destroy you if you try to put it on me
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the corner in moms room.
Favorite command to ignore?
Leave it….come on I want to sniff
Celebrity Dog Crush?
n/a
What do you like to hump the most?
my long tiger
Sleep with humans?
Duh, where else would I sleep??? Curled up on moms pillow.
Who’s a good dog?
Me! Follow me on Facebook: ZenAdventures Follow my inta: adventureszen
