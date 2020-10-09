FDOTD – Zara

Name?
Zara
Hometown?
Wauconda
Breed?
Siberian Husky/Norwegian Elkhound
Favorite Activity?
Hiding my human’s socks and stealing food off kitchen counter.
Favorite trick to do?
High Five
Least favorite trick to do?
“Stop that” whatever that means
Most embarrassing moment?
Running into a chain link fence at full speed to get to my human on the other side
Favorite person?
My Human mom
Favorite food?
Peanut Butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
Plastic, but my human calls it “NO! Stop!”
Should dogs wear costumes?
No way!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
My humans bed, oopsy!
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Togo
What do you like to hump the most?
My dog brother, Winston.
Sleep with humans?
Humans sleep in MY bed.
Who’s a good dog?
Not me!
