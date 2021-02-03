FDOTD – You can adopt Captain!!! It’s Wet Nose Wednesday!
Meet Captain! He needs a home… … …
Interested in adopting this dog? Visit the website – http://www.SecondCityCanineRescue.org to fill out an application and to find out where this dog may be shown this weekend.
We love our dogs. We want happy lives for all of them and are looking for the home that provides the best fit for each dog’s individual needs. Please understand that there may be multiple families interested in this dog.
Also, please know that the breed mix listed is simply a guess. In most cases, we don’t know their background. We encourage you to base your decision on individual personality and pet qualities instead of relying on our guess. Please understand, we only adopt our animals out near the Chicagoland area.
Questions? Email us at [email protected]. Hope to see you become part of the SCCR family!
Second City Canine Rescue. Rescuing responsibly since 2011. SCCRescue.com
