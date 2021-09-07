FDOTD – Yoshi

Name?
Yoshi
Hometown?
Crystal Lake
Breed?
American Pitbull
Favorite Activity?
Greeting people at my store
Favorite trick to do?
All
Least favorite trick to do?
Down
Favorite person?
My Dad
Favorite food?
Raw Duck Necks
Favorite thing to chew on?
Raw Knuckle Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Not me
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I never get in trouble
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Sleep with humans?
Of Course
Who’s a good dog?
YOSHI
