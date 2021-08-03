FDOTD – Xena

Name?
Xena
Hometown?
Carol Stream
Breed?
Tibetan Mastiff
Favorite Activity?
Chewing
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Come
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling
Favorite person?
Daddy
Favorite food?
Treats
Favorite thing to chew on?
Everything I’m a puppy
Should dogs wear costumes?
Nah
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
No
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Eddie
Sleep with humans?
Yup
Who’s a good dog?
King Buddy
Best Dog Movie?
A dogs way home
