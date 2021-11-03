FDOTD – Winter

Name?
Winter
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Long-haired mix Dashound
Favorite Activity?
I like to take naps, and bark at the dog across the street, I don’t like that bitch over there.
Favorite trick to do?
Play dead
Most embarrassing moment?
When my mom puts clothes on me then makes me walk the neighborhood
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Does cat poop count?
Favorite thing to chew on?
Cat toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
No, but that doesn’t stop my mom!!!!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the flower garden
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
Hump the floor
Sleep with humans?
Um yea, I let my hooman sleep in her bed only on the edge of the bed.
Who’s a good dog?
The cat toys, I don’t like
Best Dog Movie?
A Dogs Journey
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE