FDOTD – Willow

Name?
Willow
Hometown?
Bristolq
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Protecting my mom
Favorite trick to do?
Touch
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
My Mom caught me snuggling with my Dad
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
Chicken jerky
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Princess dress
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a big girl and I only go potty outside or on my pee pad in the winter
Favorite command to ignore?
Leave the cat alone
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Spuds Mckenzie, used to have a brother like him
What do you like to hump the most?
Sometimes my sister
Sleep with humans?
Most definately
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Beverly Hills Chihuahua, of course
