FDOTD – Willow

Name?
Willow
Hometown?
Racine, WI
Breed?
Husky
Favorite Activity?
Chewing on everything
Favorite trick to do?
The good ole “sit”
Least favorite trick to do?
Go potty outside
Most embarrassing moment?
Face planting while running
Favorite person?
Her daddy
Favorite food?
Cat food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Chairs, shoes, WATER BOTTLES
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes duh
Favorite costume?
Haven’t put her in one yet
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Right on the living room floor
Favorite command to ignore?
Come, no, get down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Dont have one
Sleep with humans?
Not until she stops chewing on everything
Who’s a good dog?
Willow is
Best Dog Movie?
Honestly haven’t seen any
Want Your Pup To Be FDOTD? Click HERE