FDOTD – Vicious

Name?
Vicious
Hometown?
Lyons, WI.
Breed?
Boston/Jack Russel Mix
Favorite Activity?
Chasing the laser
Favorite trick to do?
Scaring kids away
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
I dont like thunderstorms. One time, our friend Woody was sleeping on the couch during a nasty storm. And, I pooped all over him. Oops!
Favorite person?
My dad, Ross.
Favorite food?
Cheese!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Any of the dozens of toys my daddy buys me!
Should dogs wear costumes?
Why not? I wear sweaters!
Favorite costume?
I hate costumes…
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The neighbors flowers…used to be behind the couch when it would storm.
Favorite command to ignore?
sit
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Good question…
What do you like to hump the most?
Anyone that smells good!
Sleep with humans?
They sleep with ME
Who’s a good dog?
I’m a good dog. I hear George Bailey is, too.
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward Bound
