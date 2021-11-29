FDOTD – Tucker

Name?
Tucker
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Mini Dachshund
Favorite Activity?
Carrying around my Paws Light Beer Bottle
Favorite trick to do?
Paw
Most embarrassing moment?
Letting the wind blow my floppy ear onto a rose bush and losing a chunk of my ear that got stuck on a thorn
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Peanut Butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bully Sticks
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes!
Favorite costume?
His shark outfit!
Favorite command to ignore?
Quiet
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing since I got snipped.
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE