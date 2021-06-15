FDOTD – Titan

Name?
Titan
Hometown?
Burlington WI
Breed?
Husky
Favorite Activity?
Running around the house!
Favorite trick to do?
Sit/shake
Least favorite trick to do?
Laying down
Favorite person?
Grandma/dad’s girlfriend
Favorite food?
Pumpkin and chicken!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dad’s stuff
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Next to dad’s bed at 2am
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
What do you like to hump the most?
Pillows
Sleep with humans?
I lay on humans in bed
Who’s a good dog?
I AM!
Best Dog Movie?
Snow dogs!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE