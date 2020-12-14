FDOTD – Tinker Bell and Peter Pan
Name?
Tinker Bell and Peter Pan
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Tink: chihuahua/Jack Peter:beagle/jack
Favorite Activity?
Napping
Favorite trick to do?
Tink: speak. Peter: roll over
Least favorite trick to do?
Both: sit
Most embarrassing moment?
Sprayed by skunk twice
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Everything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
We do, but not happy about it
Favorite costume?
Tink: frog sweater. Peter: I love my green bow tie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Foyer rug
Favorite command to ignore?
Sit
Celebrity Dog Crush?
George Bailey
What do you like to hump the most?
Not that kind of boy or girl
Sleep with humans?
When allowed to
Who’s a good dog?
We both are
