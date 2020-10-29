FDOTD – Timber

Name?
Timber
Hometown?
Bartlett
Breed?
110% Malamute
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping in my hoomans king size bed, howling at cars for no reason, and naping in this beautiful ice cold weather
Most embarrassing moment?
When the smelly cat I almost caught sprayed smelly tail butt juice on me! No one wanted to pets the head or anything! 100 baths later my hooman was okay with the less smellier Good boy
Favorite person?
My little hooman Brandon
Favorite food?
Cheese!!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On parked cars doors or bumpers
Sleep with humans?
The little hooman
Who’s a good dog?
I’m the handsome good boy….WHERES THE CHEESE?!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE