FDOTD – Thor

Name?
Thor
Hometown?
Thor
Breed?
Bull Terrier
Favorite Activity?
Playing
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Listen
Most embarrassing moment?
Just a puppy everything is embarrassing
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Pizzle
Favorite thing to chew on?
Shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Skeleton
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Inside
Favorite command to ignore?
Everything
Celebrity Dog Crush?
All dogs
What do you like to hump the most?
My llama 🦙
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
The owners
Best Dog Movie?
Friday
