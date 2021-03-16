FDOTD – Sydney

Name?
Sydney
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Miniature Pinscher
Favorite Activity?
Barking at squirrels and people and dogs and…
Most embarrassing moment?
Got pooped on by a bird I was chasing.
Favorite person?
Momma!
Favorite food?
Everything I’m given
Favorite thing to chew on?
My doggy sister
Should dogs wear costumes?
Costumes,eh but I LOVE clothes!
Favorite command to ignore?
Shut up!
What do you like to hump the most?
My doggy sister
Sleep with humans?
Yep, right in momma’s armpit
