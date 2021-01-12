FDOTD – Susie

Name?
Susie
Hometown?
Carpentersville
Breed?
Beagle/ Brussel Griffon
Favorite Activity?
Playing with her unstuffed bunny
Favorite trick to do?
High paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
Crapping in most pet stores
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dog bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Pooh bear
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Pet co
Favorite command to ignore?
Be quiet
Sleep with humans?
Sleeps in the bed
Best Dog Movie?
Turner and hooch
