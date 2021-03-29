FDOTD – Snowflake

Name?
Snowflake
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Schnoodle
Favorite Activity?
Say I have to co outside just so I can get a treat
Favorite trick to do?
Playing fetch
Favorite person?
My sister Kayla
Favorite food?
Anything my sisters give me
Favorite thing to chew on?
Sqeaky toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Superdog
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Sleep with humans?
Yes
