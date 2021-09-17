FDOTD – Snow

Name?
Snow
Hometown?
Marengo
Breed?
Boxer mix
Favorite Activity?
Napping – I’m old and lazy
Favorite trick to do?
Drool
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
My shelter picture, it was not my best moment
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Lucky Charms
Favorite thing to chew on?
Kong
Should dogs wear costumes?
Nope
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The rug in front of the door.
Favorite command to ignore?
Sit
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Dax
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m too old for that
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
Snow is a good dog!
Best Dog Movie?
Beethoven
