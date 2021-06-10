FDOTD – Smitty & Hank

Name?
Smitty (9 year old) Hank (8 weeks)
Hometown?
Vernon Hills
Breed?
Boxer
Favorite Activity?
Smitty, riding in the car. Hank, sleeping on our lap
Favorite trick to do?
Smitty, searching for treats we hide. Hank, steal Smitty’s food
Least favorite trick to do?
Hank, poop outside
Favorite person?
Smitty, Brandon (Dad). Hank, whoever will let him lay in their lap
Favorite food?
Smitty, Bacon eggs and cheese. Hank, Smitty’s food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Smitty, rawhide. Hank, peoples fingers
Should dogs wear costumes?
NEVER! Hank does have a sweatshirt right now because he is so small and it still cold out.
Favorite costume?
See above answer
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Smitty, living room rug. Hank, cage
Favorite command to ignore?
Smitty, come. Hank, all commands
Sleep with humans?
Smitty, yes in the parents bed. Hank, still in his cage
Who’s a good dog?
Both, most of the time…
Best Dog Movie?
The Sandlot
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE