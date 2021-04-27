FDOTD – Sheldon Eugene

Name?
Sheldon Eugene
Hometown?
Marengo
Breed?
French Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Riding with mommy
Favorite person?
Mommy
Favorite food?
Pretzels
Favorite thing to chew on?
Boxes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Absolutely
Favorite costume?
Jail bird
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the grill cover
Sleep with humans?
No I snore to loud
