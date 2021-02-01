FDOTD – Sasha

Name?
Sasha
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
German Shepard
Favorite Activity?
Chasing or attempting to eat the cat
Favorite trick to do?
Paw
Least favorite trick to do?
roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting my head stuck in the remains of a soccer ball after chewing a hole straight through it.
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
peanut butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
Stuffed animals. I love to rip off all the limbs; arms, ears, eyes, tails….until nothing is left.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if it appeases me.
Favorite costume?
Sasha from State Farm.
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Only outside! I am a good doggo.
Favorite command to ignore?
Come. I go where I want.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None, I am a lone dog.
What do you like to hump the most?
–
Sleep with humans?
Never. I prefer the comforts of my own bed and stuffed animal remains.
Who’s a good dog?
ME.
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
